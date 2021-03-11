PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Sixth Woman Comes Forward With Cuomo Allegation: Groping Claim at Executive Mansion Reported to Police; Most Serious Allegation Made Yet

By Christopher Boyle
NEW YORK, NY – According to breaking news, Andrew Cuomo – already at the center of a sexual harassment controversy with multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior – reportedly has the latest accusation of misconduct reported to the police, and if true this one may be serious enough to result in criminal charges against the New York Governor.

The incident, which is said to have taken place late last year, reportedly happened at the Governor’s executive mansion and involves a female aide who alleged that Cuomo “aggressively groped her in a sexually charged manner” according to the Times Union, which is currently withholding the name of the victim.

According to the aide’s account of the incident, Cuomo had summoned her to his mansion to assist him with a technical issue with his cell phone; once alone in the Governor’s second-floor private residence, he closed the door and allegedly fondled her after reaching under her shirt, reports say.

The incident is not the only time Cuomo has allegedly touched or flirted with her, it is claimed.

New York State representatives actually made the report of the accusation to police themselves, as per state policy when someone alleges “physical contact.” In these instances, it is recommended to the complainant to report the matter to the authorities, and if they decline, the onus of doing so falls on the state itself, according to Acting Counsel to the Governor Beth Garvey.

“If they decline [to file a police report], the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves and inform the department of the allegation,” she said. “In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information.”

The allegations made by the female aide now represent the sixth woman to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate behavior. Albany Police have yet to launch an investigation, but have offered the alleged victim to come forward and file an official report.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

