Internet Accountability Project Statement on Apple Denying Parler’s Return to the App Store

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project (IAP), released the following statement regarding Apple denying Parler’s application to return to the App Store.

“Competition in the marketplace cannot occur if a few major players in Silicon Valley dominate the market and collude to ban their competitors. Parler attempted to compete with Twitter and provide an alternative where free speech could thrive and one side expressing views unpopular among left-wing elites could participate in the public debate. Google’s and Apple’s decisions to help their Big Tech buddy by banning Parler from their app stores — reaffirmed again today by Apple — is further proof that these companies have gotten too big and too powerful and are undermining a free and fair economy. If this is not a blatant violation of our antitrust laws, then our laws need updating. These Big Tech bullies need to be reined in before it’s too late.”

IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

