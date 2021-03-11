Internet Accountability Project Statement on Senate Hearing “Competition Policy for the Twenty-First Century: The Case for Antitrust Reform”

Mike Davis, the founder and president of the Internet Accountability Project, a new advocacy organization that opposes Big Tech and seeks to hold them accountable for their bad acts. Davis also leads the Article III Project (A3P), established to fight for and defend President Trump’s judicial nominees, appointed judges, the process, and judicial independence. Photo credit: Internet Accountability Project website.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project (IAP), released the following statement regarding the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights hearing “Competition Policy for the Twenty-First Century: The Case for Antitrust Reform.”

“As today’s hearing demonstrated, there’s serious, bipartisan interest in reforming our nation’s antitrust laws. It’s not a matter of if, but when. Congress would be wise to act sooner rather than later. With every passing day, the Big Tech monopolies further consolidate power, crushing their competition, suffocating innovation and hurting the country. As Subcommittee Chairman Klobuchar noted and Ranking Member Lee echoed, there’s a bipartisan tradition in this country of ensuring a competitive and innovative economy through aggressive enforcement of our antitrust laws. The federal government needs more tools and resources to carry out their mission, as well as updated authorities for the modern economy. Smart, bipartisan legislation will protect taxpayers and our free enterprise system while making our economy fairer for everyone. We thank the subcommittee and committee for their leadership.”

IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct.

Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

