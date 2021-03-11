Hit-and-Run Leaves Woman Dead In Oakland Park

Terri A. Tayce, 56, of Fort Lauderdale, was crossing the roadway northbound when she unexpectedly entered the path of the Durango and was struck. Tayce was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a woman dead in Oakland Park. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, a woman was struck by a 2003 Dodge Durango at the intersection of Northwest 10th Avenue and West Prospect Road in Oakland Park.

The vehicle, driven by Edward A. Mann, 63, of Fort Lauderdale, was traveling eastbound on West Prospect Road through the intersection at Northwest 10th Avenue. Terri A. Tayce, 56, of Fort Lauderdale, was crossing the roadway northbound when she unexpectedly entered the path of the Durango and was struck.

Tayce was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she underwent surgery to remove her leg. Tayce remained in the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased on Sunday, March 7. Mann remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.