CrimeLocalSociety

Hit-and-Run Leaves Woman Dead In Oakland Park

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Terri A. Tayce, 56, of Fort Lauderdale, was crossing the roadway northbound when she unexpectedly entered the path of the Durango and was struck. Tayce was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Terri A. Tayce, 56, of Fort Lauderdale, was crossing the roadway northbound when she unexpectedly entered the path of the Durango and was struck. Tayce was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died.  The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a woman dead in Oakland Park. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, a woman was struck by a 2003 Dodge Durango at the intersection of Northwest 10th Avenue and West Prospect Road in Oakland Park.

The vehicle, driven by Edward A. Mann, 63, of Fort Lauderdale, was traveling eastbound on West Prospect Road through the intersection at Northwest 10th Avenue. Terri A. Tayce, 56, of Fort Lauderdale, was crossing the roadway northbound when she unexpectedly entered the path of the Durango and was struck.

Tayce was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she underwent surgery to remove her leg. Tayce remained in the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased on Sunday, March 7.  Mann remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

VIDEO: Car Salesman Nearly Killed When Thief Speeds Off…

Christopher Boyle

Additional Teen Arrested Following Investigation Into Attack…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Rick Case Kia Honored As Exclusive Member Of 2020 Kia…

George McGregor
1 of 971