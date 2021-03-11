Detectives Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Homicide Suspect In Death Of Mother Of Three Murdered In Her Ocklawaha Home

OCKLAWAHA, FL – Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the homicide suspect shown in released surveillance photos and video. According to authorities, on February 28, 2021 at approximately 4:15 p.m., MCSO deputies responded to 68 Guava Pass Drive in reference to a death. When deputies arrived, they located Melissa Marie Nease, 29, deceased inside the home. The investigation revealed this to be a homicide, as it was determined that Nease had been fatally shot.

At this time, detectives know of two suspects involved in this homicide and are requesting assistance in identifying this individual. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please call Detective Daniel Pinder at (352) 368-3508 or you if you wish to stay anonymous you can contact Marion County Crime Stoppers at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 21-20 in your tip.