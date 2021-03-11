CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Homicide Suspect In Death Of Mother Of Three Murdered In Her Ocklawaha Home

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

At this time, detectives know of two suspects involved in this homicide and are requesting assistance in identifying this individual. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please call Detective Daniel Pinder at (352) 368-3508 or you if you wish to stay anonymous you can contact Marion County Crime Stoppers at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 21-20 in your tip.

OCKLAWAHA, FL – Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the homicide suspect shown in released surveillance photos and video. According to authorities, on February 28, 2021 at approximately 4:15 p.m., MCSO deputies responded to 68 Guava Pass Drive in reference to a death. When deputies arrived, they located Melissa Marie Nease, 29, deceased inside the home.  The investigation revealed this to be a homicide, as it was determined that Nease had been fatally shot. 

At this time, detectives know of two suspects involved in this homicide and are requesting assistance in identifying this individual. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please call Detective Daniel Pinder at (352) 368-3508 or you if you wish to stay anonymous you can contact Marion County Crime Stoppers at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 21-20 in your tip.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Additional Teen Arrested Following Investigation Into Attack…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Rick Case Kia Honored As Exclusive Member Of 2020 Kia…

George McGregor

Militant-Style Group Has Taken Over Minneapolis George Floyd…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 971