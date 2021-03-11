Buc-ee’s To Debut Daytona Beach Travel Center March 22; New Outpost Marks Second Buc-ee’s Store To Open In Florida This Year

A Buc-ee’s gas station and convenience store is visited by hundreds of hungry patrons on a busy afternoon. Bastrop, Texas – March 2019. Editorial credit: Stock Photo World / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL — Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will unveil its newest travel center in Daytona Beach, Florida, on March 22, 2021. Doors will open at 6 a.m. EST, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony co-hosted by the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce will follow at 11 a.m. EST. The celebration will be attended by local leaders and community members including Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nancy Keefer and Chairman of the Board Leonard Marinaccio III.

Located at 2330 Gateway North Drive on the corner of I-95 and LPGA Boulevard, Buc-ee’s Daytona Beach will bring the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years to one of the most beloved coastal cities in the country.

Buc-ee’s Daytona Beach marks the second Buc-ee’s travel center in Florida, joining Buc-ee’s St. Augustine, which opened last month. The two Florida outposts continue Buc-ee’s multi-state expansion across the South, adding to stores in Georgia and Alabama. Buc-ee’s first travel center in South Carolina is also currently under construction and is slated for opening in 2022. Buc-ee’s continues to operate 38 locations in Texas, where it was founded.

Buc-ee’s Daytona Beach will occupy 53,000 square feet and offer 104 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available, ideal for beach days and long car rides alike.

“We are excited to become part of the iconic Daytona Beach culture,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “From the Speedway to Bike Week to the Art Festival, Buc-ee’s will fit right in. We have been so impressed by the efforts of both Volusia County and City of Daytona Beach staffs, and we can’t thank them enough for their support during the construction and opening process. This is a great place to do business.”

Buc-ee’s remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere. Buc-ee’s Daytona Beach will bring more than 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with great pay, full benefits, 401k and three weeks of vacation.