Undercover Detectives In Hernando County Bust Two Retail Stores For Sale Of Alcohol To Underage Persons

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL – On Tuesday, March 09, 2021, undercover detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office conducted Compliance Checks and Alcohol Buys at various locations throughout Hernando County. A total of 12 locations were visited throughout the evening.

At the conclusion of the operation, 10 clerks did not permit the sale of alcoholic beverages to the underage customer, successfully following the law. Clerks at two businesses did allow the underage customer to purchase an alcoholic beverage, a violation of the Florida Beverage Law, F.S.S. 562.11.

The offenders are mandated to complete Responsible Vendor Training (RVT), an online course which is administered by the Hernando County Community Anti-Drug Coalition, within 30 days of the violation. The course reinforces the importance of responsible alcohol and tobacco sales and service, reviews Florida beverage laws and demonstrates practices on how to prevent alcohol sales to underage persons.

Stores in violation (allowed the sale of alcohol to underage person) were as follows:

Blanche’s Bait and Tackle – 25143 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL

Chevron – 4307 Shoal Line Boulevard, Hernando Beach, FL.

Stores in compliance (did not allow the sale of alcohol to underage person) were as follows:

Bill’s Liquor Store – 1010 E. Jefferson Street, Brooksville, FL

New Hernando West Liquors/Sunset Lounge – 5431 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill

Circle K – 35075 Cortez Boulevard, Ridge Manor, FL

Mobil – 717 Broad Street, Brooksville, FL

Winn Dixie – 31080 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL

Liqueur Store – 13449 County Line Road, Spring Hill, FL

Shop and Save Discount Beverage – 351 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Brooksville, FL

Liquor Store – 150 Mariner Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL

A1 Beverage – 10540 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL

Prime Time Food Store – 7387 Shoal Line Boulevard – Hernando Beach, FL.

More operations of this nature are planned for the future.