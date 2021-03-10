CrimeLocalSociety

UPDATE: Search for Missing, Endangered Oak Hill Man, Volusia Sheriff’s Office Issues Silver Alert for Deaf Man Who May Be Headed to Kentucky

By Jessica Mcfadyen
UPDATE MARCH 10, 2021, 4:39 PM: According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Oak Hill resident Ogil Reed has been located safely by the Florida Highway Patrol.

OAK HILL, FL – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing, endangered man who was last seen Tuesday morning at his home in Oak Hill, Florida. According to police, Ogil Reed, 89, is deaf and may be experiencing conditions associated with dementia. He is driving a red 2005 Pontiac Vibe bearing Florida tag #LVNN29, with intentions to drive to Kentucky.

He packed clothing and his pet cats when he left home on Bradbury Avenue about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is a white male, 6’2 to 6’4 inches tall, weighing 140-150 pounds. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for him. Anyone with information about Reed is urged to call 911, regarding VSO case #21-4572.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

