Naples Man, 29, Dead After Being Involved In Two Pompano Beach Crashes In One Day; Experienced Roll-Over in Small SUV, Ejected from Vehicle

The collision resulted in a T-bone crash which the impact of the crash caused the vehicles to rotate clockwise into the swale along the northeast side of Northeast Second Street and Northeast 11th Avenue. , Joseph Riesen, 29, of Naples was ejected from his 2015 GMC Terrain SUV.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A driver is dead after being involved in two crashes in one day. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives, at approximately 5:26 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, Joseph Riesen, 29, of Naples, FL, was traveling eastbound on Northeast Second Street in a 2015 GMC Terrain SUV at a high rate of speed through a residential neighborhood. As he approached Northeast 11th Avenue, Riesen failed to stop at the posted stop sign. His failure to do so caused Toni-Ann Lawrence, 24, of Lauderdale Lakes, traveling in a 2008 Mazda 3 Sedan, to strike the passenger side of Riesen’s GMC.

The collision resulted in a T-bone type crash which the impact of the crash caused the vehicles to rotate clockwise into the swale along the northeast side of Northeast Second Street and Northeast 11th Avenue. Riesen’s GMC then experienced a roll-over, and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded, and both Riesen and Lawrence were transported to Broward Health North to be treated for their injuries. On Monday, March 8, at approximately 4:35 a.m., Riesen was pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Detectives say prior to the collision, Riesen was involved in another minor traffic crash near West Atlantic Boulevard and North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. After agreeing to move off the roadway and exchange driver information, Riesen fled the scene of the first crash and was involved in the second. The investigation continues.