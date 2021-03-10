CrimeLocalSociety

Naples Man, 29, Dead After Being Involved In Two Pompano Beach Crashes In One Day; Experienced Roll-Over in Small SUV, Ejected from Vehicle

By Joe Mcdermott
ONE DRIVER PRONOUNCED DECEASED
POMPANO BEACH, FL – A driver is dead after being involved in two crashes in one day. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives, at approximately 5:26 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, Joseph Riesen, 29, of Naples, FL, was traveling eastbound on Northeast Second Street in a 2015 GMC Terrain SUV at a high rate of speed through a residential neighborhood. As he approached Northeast 11th Avenue, Riesen failed to stop at the posted stop sign. His failure to do so caused Toni-Ann Lawrence, 24, of Lauderdale Lakes, traveling in a 2008 Mazda 3 Sedan, to strike the passenger side of Riesen’s GMC.

The collision resulted in a T-bone type crash which the impact of the crash caused the vehicles to rotate clockwise into the swale along the northeast side of Northeast Second Street and Northeast 11th Avenue. Riesen’s GMC then experienced a roll-over, and he was ejected from the vehicle. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded, and both Riesen and Lawrence were transported to Broward Health North to be treated for their injuries. On Monday, March 8, at approximately 4:35 a.m., Riesen was pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Detectives say prior to the collision, Riesen was involved in another minor traffic crash near West Atlantic Boulevard and North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. After agreeing to move off the roadway and exchange driver information, Riesen fled the scene of the first crash and was involved in the second. The investigation continues. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
