BusinessPress ReleasesTechnology

IAP Releases Statement on Bipartisan Legislation Empowering Smaller Outlets to Stand Up to Big Tech Publishers Like Google and Facebook

By George McGregor
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Big Tech
The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act introduced today by House Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Ranking Member Ken Buck (R-Colo.) would allow small news outlets to band together to negotiate with large online platforms like Google and Facebook.

WASHINGTON—Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project (IAP), released the following statement regarding the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, bipartisan legislation introduced today by House Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Ranking Member Ken Buck (R-Colo.) that would allow small news outlets to band together to negotiate with large online platforms like Google and Facebook. 

“Anticompetitive practices from Big Tech and social media monopolies aren’t just crushing mom and pop shops, but entire industries that form the bedrock of our local communities. This isn’t about the government picking winners and losers. This is about modernizing law to put an end to unfair tactics that suffocate innovation and damage the fabric of our society. Local and alternative forms of journalism should be equipped with the tools to stand up to Big Tech publishers like Google and Facebook. The Internet Accountability Project thanks Chairman Cicilline and Ranking Member Buck for their leadership in putting an end to Big Tech’s bigfooting and bullying.” 

IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges. 

More information on Davis and IAP can be found here.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Founder and CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, Announces Plans…

Christopher Boyle

Kia Sorento and K5 Achieve Top 10 for the 2021 World Car of…

George McGregor

Kia Teases EV6, Its First Dedicated Electric Vehicle

George McGregor
1 of 313