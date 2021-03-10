IAP Releases Statement on Bipartisan Legislation Empowering Smaller Outlets to Stand Up to Big Tech Publishers Like Google and Facebook

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act introduced today by House Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Ranking Member Ken Buck (R-Colo.) would allow small news outlets to band together to negotiate with large online platforms like Google and Facebook.

WASHINGTON—Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project (IAP), released the following statement regarding the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act

“Anticompetitive practices from Big Tech and social media monopolies aren’t just crushing mom and pop shops, but entire industries that form the bedrock of our local communities. This isn’t about the government picking winners and losers. This is about modernizing law to put an end to unfair tactics that suffocate innovation and damage the fabric of our society. Local and alternative forms of journalism should be equipped with the tools to stand up to Big Tech publishers like Google and Facebook. The Internet Accountability Project thanks Chairman Cicilline and Ranking Member Buck for their leadership in putting an end to Big Tech’s bigfooting and bullying.”

IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

