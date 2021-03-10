COPS: Homeless Man Arrested After Smashing In Windshield of Sheriff’s Patrol Car in Lake Worth Beach

After an investigation, Jhon-Smith Saint-Eloi, 29, was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail where he was booked on two separate counts of criminal mischief. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Saint-Eloi confessed to committing the crime.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2100 block of North D Street, City of Lake Worth Beach, in regards to a vandalized PBSO marked vehicle. After further investigation a suspect, Jhon-Smith Saint-Eloi, 29, was developed. After locating and interviewing the suspect he confessed to committing the crime and was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail where he was booked on two separate counts of criminal mischief.

According to County arrest records, at the time of booking, Saint-Eloi showed no permanent address recorded listing only his address as “Address: AT LARGE, FL 12345” indicating he is considered a transient or homeless. He is currently in the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center with a $2,000 bond.