COPS: Homeless Man Arrested After Smashing In Windshield of Sheriff’s Patrol Car in Lake Worth Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
After an investigation, Jhon-Smith Saint-Eloi, 29, was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail where he was booked on two separate counts of criminal mischief. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Saint-Eloi confessed to committing the crime.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2100 block of North D Street, City of Lake Worth Beach, in regards to a vandalized PBSO marked vehicle. After further investigation a suspect, Jhon-Smith Saint-Eloi, 29, was developed. After locating and interviewing the suspect he confessed to committing the crime and was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail where he was booked on two separate counts of criminal mischief.

According to County arrest records, at the time of booking, Saint-Eloi showed no permanent address recorded listing only his address as “Address: AT LARGE, FL 12345” indicating he is considered a transient or homeless. He is currently in the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center with a $2,000 bond.

Actual damaged back window of marked PBSO patrol car
Actual damaged back window of marked PBSO patrol car.
Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
