Broward Sheriff’s Office Opens New Dania Beach Substation

By George McGregor
Sheriff Gregory Tony and Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach District leaders, including Captain Daniel Marks, were proud to help city leaders cut the ribbon on Monday, March 8 at the opening of BSO’s new substation at Dania Pointe.

DANIA BEACH, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office just opened a new substation in Dania Beach. Sheriff Gregory Tony and Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach District leaders, including Captain Daniel Marks, were proud to help city leaders cut the ribbon on Monday, March 8 at the opening of BSO’s new substation at Dania Pointe. Dania Pointe is a new shopping and dining destination and residential development located along I-95 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 

“With Dania Pointe already busy and expected to bring in even more tourists and visitors to the area, it’s critical that BSO have the ability to respond quickly to situations as they arise and provide public safety to the area,” Captain Marks said. “This new substation will provide us that flexibility.”

The Dania Pointe substation is the third BSO station in Dania Beach. 

