Boca Raton Business Owner Earns Top National Award From Brightway Insurance; Area Agents Also Bring Home National Awards

The award goes to the top-producing Agency Owner based on revenue earned in the year. This is the second time Agency Owner, Eric Rand of Brightway, Boca North in Boca Raton, has won Brightway’s top award. Other area agents also bring home national awards.

BOCA RATON, FL — Brightway Insurance, one of the largest Personal Lines independent insurance agencies in the U.S., presented Agency Owner, Eric Rand of Brightway, Boca North in Boca Raton, with its 2020 Agency Owner of the Year, Revenue award. The award goes to the top-producing Agency Owner based on revenue earned in the year. This is the second time Rand has won Brightway’s top award.

Brightway recognized Caio Trindade from Rand’s Agency as a $2 Million Producer for producing more than $2 million in transacted property/casualty premium for the year. The company also recognized Alex Cull and Frankie Fortunato from Rand’s Agency and Kim Zanfini from Brightway, The Vincent Zanfini Family Agency in Stuart as $1 Million Producers for producing more than $1 million in transacted property/casualty premium for the year. This is the fourth consecutive year that Cull has earned the title.

“I look forward to this time each year when we recognize our top Agency Owners ad Agents,” said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. “Congratulations to Eric, Caio, Alex, Frankie and Kim on their achievements. We’re thrilled to see our Agents thrive with the holistic system of support Brightway provides.”

Backed by a team of more than 400 insurance professionals who support each aspect necessary to run a high-producing independent agency and armed with partnerships with the most insurance brands, Brightway Agents like Rand, Trindade, Cull, Fortunato and Zanfini are the insurance experts in their communities who offer the most choice.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $765 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S. Brightway’s focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents. Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 293 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states. Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.