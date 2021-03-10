Arrest Made In Miami Shooting That Left One Injured And One Dead

The subject has been identified as Vincent Alexander, 28 years old and was charged with Murder 2nd Degree/with a Weapon; Attempt Murder 2nd Degree, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The investigation continues.

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau has made an arrest stemming from a shooting incident that resulted in one person injured and one dead. According to investigators, the subject and the two victims were inside a 2005 BMW/X3 when an argument ensued. The subject produced a firearm, shot both victims and fled on foot.

When officers responded to the scene at NW 17 Avenue and NW 74 Street they discovered one male and one female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the male victim deceased. The female victim was transported to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, in critical condition. Officers were able to locate the subject at his residence.

The subject has been identified as Vincent Alexander, 28 years old and was charged with Murder 2nd Degree/with a Weapon; Attempt Murder 2nd Degree, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.