Arrest Made In Miami Shooting That Left One Injured And One Dead

By Joe Mcdermott
The subject has been identified as Vincent Alexander, 28 years old and was charged with Murder 2nd Degree/with a Weapon; Attempt Murder 2nd Degree, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The investigation continues.
MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau has made an arrest stemming from a shooting incident that resulted in one person injured and one dead. According to investigators, the subject and the two victims were inside a 2005 BMW/X3 when an argument ensued. The subject produced a firearm, shot both victims and fled on foot.

When officers responded to the scene at NW 17 Avenue and NW 74 Street they discovered one male and one female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the male victim deceased. The female victim was transported to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, in critical condition. Officers were able to locate the subject at his residence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
