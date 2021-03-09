Two Disguised Suspects Wanted For Armed Robbery of Driver In Front Of Walmart In Port Charlotte

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident or has identifying information on the suspects, call Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 639-0013.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – On March 8th, 2021 two unidentified suspects held a Brinks driver at gunpoint directly in front of a Walmart Neighborhood Market while shoppers and passersby looked on. The incident occurred at 2150 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte shortly after noon.

Witnesses on the scene described the suspects to have been loitering around the property seemingly picking up trash, while wearing high-visibility clothing to pose as service workers. In addition to safety gear, the unidentified individuals utilized face masks and hats. The suspects then fled on foot, prior to speeding off in a possible gray or silver sedan. The make and model is unknown at this time.

