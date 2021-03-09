CrimeLocalSociety

Two Disguised Suspects Wanted For Armed Robbery of Driver In Front Of Walmart In Port Charlotte

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident or has identifying information on the suspects, call Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 639-0013.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident or has identifying information on the suspects, call Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 639-0013.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – On March 8th, 2021 two unidentified suspects held a Brinks driver at gunpoint directly in front of a Walmart Neighborhood Market while shoppers and passersby looked on. The incident occurred at 2150 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte shortly after noon.

Witnesses on the scene described the suspects to have been loitering around the property seemingly picking up trash, while wearing high-visibility clothing to pose as service workers. In addition to safety gear, the unidentified individuals utilized face masks and hats. The suspects then fled on foot, prior to speeding off in a possible gray or silver sedan. The make and model is unknown at this time.  

Witnesses on the scene described the suspects to have been loitering around the property seemingly picking up trash, while wearing high-visibility clothing to pose as service workers.
Witnesses on the scene described the suspects to have been loitering around the property seemingly picking up trash, while wearing high-visibility clothing to pose as service workers.
The suspects fled on foot, prior to speeding off in a possible gray or silver sedan.
The suspects fled on foot, prior to speeding off in a possible gray or silver sedan.
Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
In addition to safety gear, the unidentified individuals utilized face masks and hats.
In addition to safety gear, the unidentified individuals utilized face masks and hats. 

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident or has identifying information on the suspects, call Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 639-0013.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Crisis at Southern Border Grows as Number of Migrants…

Christopher Boyle

Intoxicated Port Charlotte Man Arrested After Waving Gun…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 962