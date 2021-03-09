COPS: Suspect Busted For Burglary In Lake Worth Beach

18 year old Immason Dorcely, of Lake Worth Beach, was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed and second degree larceny/petit theft. He bond was set at $3,000.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, March 9, 2021, Deputies responded to an occupied residential burglary in the 1000 block of North D Street, City of Lake Worth Beach.

Deputies were able to locate and apprehend the suspect, 18 year old Immason Dorcely, of Lake Worth Beach, close by. Dorcely was booked into the Main Detention Center and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed and second degree larceny/petit theft. He bond was set at $3,000.