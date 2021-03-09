CrimeLocalSociety

Single Vehicle Crash Leaves Man Dead In North Lauderdale

By Joe Mcdermott
MAN DIES IN CRASH
According to authorities, at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 7, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash at 5100 N. State Road 7 in North Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded and transported the driver to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating a single vehicle crash that left a man dead in North Lauderdale. According to authorities, at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 7, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash at 5100 N. State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide detectives responded to investigate the crash scene where a preliminary investigation revealed that a man driving a 2016 gray Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of North State Road 7 when his vehicle struck the median and a traffic sign. The vehicle then slid sideways and rolled onto its roof before coming to a final rest. 

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded and transported the driver to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased. A second driver, identified as Rosaire Poteau, 49, of Pompano, was traveling northbound on North State Road 7 in a 2010 silver Honda Fit when she struck the street sign that was laying in the roadway after being struck by the Toyota Corolla. Poteau was not injured and remained on scene assisting the investigators. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845. 

