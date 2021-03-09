AutomotiveBusinessPress Releases

Kia Teases EV6, Its First Dedicated Electric Vehicle

By George McGregor
First EV to use Kia’s dedicated EV platform (E-GMP) and Kia’s new EV nomenclature. Distinctive silhouette displays sharp lines and high-tech details. Kia reveals new naming strategy for upcoming dedicated battery electric vehicles.
IRVINE, CA – Kia Corporation has revealed the first official images of the EV6 – its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) built on the company’s new EV platform (Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP). EV6 is also the first of Kia’s next-generation BEVs to be developed under a new design philosophy that embodies Kia’s shifting focus towards electrification.

“EV6 is the embodiment of both our brand purpose, ‘Movement that inspires’, and our new design philosophy. It has been designed to inspire every journey by offering an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers, and provide user ownership that is simple, intuitive and integrated,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center. “Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create bold, original and inventive electric vehicles.”

Kia’s new naming strategy for upcoming dedicated BEVs

As part of the company’s brand transition, Kia’s new dedicated battery electric vehicles will be named according to a new naming strategy. The new approach brings simplicity and consistency to Kia’s EV nomenclature across all global markets.

All of Kia’s new dedicated BEVs will start with the prefix ‘EV’ which makes it easy for consumers to understand which of Kia’s products are fully electric. This is followed by a number which corresponds to the car’s position in the line-up.

Designed and engineered to embody Kia’s new brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’, EV6 will make its world premiere during the first quarter of 2021.

