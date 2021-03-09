Founder and CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, Announces Plans for Own Social Media Site; “You’re Going to Have a Platform to Speak Out”

Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of MyPillow, said that his new social media site – which he claimed he’s been working on for the past four years – could launch in as little as one month from now. Lindell, a steadfast ally of former President Donald Trump,did not say what the name of the platform would be. Photo credit: Lindell in his documentary, Absolute Proof.

Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of MyPillow, has claimed he plans on launching his own social media website after having had his personal and corporate Twitter accounts permanently banned for spreading conspiracy theories regarding the November 2020 presidential election.

Lindell, a steadfast ally of former President Donald Trump, said on Charlie Kirk’s March 5 podcast that the new social media site – which he claimed he’s been working on for the past four years – could launch in as little as one month from now.

Lindell did not say what the name of the platform would be, nor did he give any details on its design or features – which is odd considering that the site is allegedly launching so soon – but the pillow manufacturer and critic of “cancel culture” noted that users will “be able to talk and not walk on eggshells.”

“Every single influencer person on the planet can come there. You’re going to have a platform to speak out,” he said. “It’s not just like a little Twitter platform. We’re launching this big platform so all the voices of our country can come back and start telling it like it is again. You will not need YouTube. You won’t need these places…it will be where everything can be told, because we’ve got to get our voices back.”

Lindell also claimed that he has lost $65 million in 2021 alone due to boycotts relating to his claims that former President Trump had the 2020 election “stolen” from him. He also said that many people would not interview him regarding his views on election fraud and Dominion Voting Systems, which recently hit Lindell with a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his claims that the company’s voting machines secretly “rigged” the voting results for the 2020 presidential election