Detectives Searching For Missing Teen Last Seen Thursday, March 4 in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile, 14 year-old Liason Dixon who was last seen on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in North Fort Myers wearing a blue and green button up shirt, long black jeans, and black and white tennis shoes. Dixon was described as a black male with black hair, brown eyes, who stands 5’9″ in height and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

If you have any information on Dixon’s whereabouts, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.