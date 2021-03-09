Crisis at Southern Border Grows as Number of Migrants Increase to Potentially Record-Breaking Numbers Under Biden Administration

WASHINGGTON, D.C. According to reports, new February border numbers are to be released by the Biden Administration’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) this week with are anticipated to illustrate the “overwhelming” number of migrants – including a huge number of unaccompanied children – attempting to cross over the United States’ southern border.

The numbers that the CBP will be releasing this week including the number of migrant apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexican border; according to Fox News sources, these numbers are anticipated to be approximately 100,000, which represents a significant increase over January’s 78,000 apprehensions.

These growing numbers are alarming, given the fact that peak migration season – typically during the spring season – is not yet upon us; in the May 2019 border crisis, border patrol agents apprehended approximately 144,000 migrants; February 2019’s numbers were 76,000, so 2021’s numbers are already well ahead of 2019, leading many to believe that this spring may produce an unprecedented crisis at the border.

Despite recent claims by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that there is no crisis at our southern border, there is a major crisis brewing due to the misguided policies of the Biden administration.https://t.co/lSaXdJ8k22 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 9, 2021

Republicans have blamed the Biden Administration for the surge in migrants attempting to cross the southern U.S. border due to the fact that multiple policies implemented by the former Trump Administration have been ended, including Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) which kept migrants in Mexico while their hearings were pending, admitting registered asylum seekers, as well as decreasing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) priorities for arrests and deportations.

Email exposes dangerous migrant surge, White House begs for help after downplaying border crisis https://t.co/lrjQIZyWYg — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) March 9, 2021

However, the end of these Trump-era policies, many say, has essentially encouraged migrants to make the difficult journey northward, which has resulted in a steady increase in the numbers of people entering the country illegally. And this problem has been magnified by Mexico’s refusal to take back families with children as well as health concerns brought about by COVID-19, officials say; previously, child migrant centers were only allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity due to the pandemic, but that has recently been revised to full capacity due to the huge – and growing – numbers of unaccompanied children showing up at the border.