VIDEO: Two NYPD Cops Almost Killed During Brooklyn Apartment Shootout

BROOKLYN, NY – According to reports, a Brooklyn man allegedly shot his roommate and then two responding New York Police Department officers found themselves in a shocking shootout on Sunday which was captured on both surveillance video and the officers’ bodycams.

Police said that they responded to a 911 ‘shots fired’ call at approximately 9:15 p.m. at a Crown Heights apartment building located at 42 Hawthorne Street. Officers were making their way up the narrow stairs single-file to the victim’s unit when they were confronted by a man – standing in the open doorway of the apartment police were heading to – with a blanket draped over his head; the man claimed to be the one who had reported the shooting, according to officials.

Here is a look at CCTV and bodycam footage from the shooting location. pic.twitter.com/ZLZOMpdtmf — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 8, 2021

Officers noted that the man began raising his voice and speaking incoherently, after which he went back into the apartment, only to reemerge with a .38-caliber handgun. On the video police can be heard telling the man to “put the gun down” before the suspect allegedly fired three times at officers, who immediately returned fire and retreated back down the stairs.

Surprisingly, none of the officers sustained any serious injuries despite their proximity to the shooter at the time he opened fire, according to Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison during a news conference held on Monday. A bullet grazed the bulletproof vest of the first officer and lodged inside his jacket, Harrison said, and a second officer suffered a graze wound to his left shin.

“This incident, I’m sure everybody could understand, could have been a lot worse,” Harrison said. “By the grace of God, our heroic officers will be going home.”

The gunman, identified as Abdur Rashid Ridhwaan, 44, then barricaded himself inside the apartment; police hostage negotiators were called and soon afterwards officers arrested Ridhwaan and rescued his roommate, who had reportedly been shot in both legs. The victim said that the attack was unprovoked.

Ridhwaan has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful imprisonment, according to authorities. Police recovered the firearm used in the shooting from Ridhwaan’s apartment, as well as an AR-15 and a shotgun.