Three Minors Arrested Following Investigation Into Attack and Robbery of Special Needs Teen

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – On February 17, 2021, Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to a complaint of a Disturbance with Weapons in the area of Willard Place in Palm Coast. The 19-year-old victim told deputies that a juvenile male and two juvenile females that she only knew by their nicknames had terrorized and beaten her.

On this date, the victim advised that the three suspects accused her of damaging their vehicle and began threatening her. The victim advised that she then requested to be driven home, but they refused. The vehicle then stopped on Willard Place where two suspects produced a pocket knife and a stun gun.

The victim attempted to call 9-1-1, but the three suspects wrestled the phone away from the victim and prevented her from being able to call for help. The victim then frantically attempted to exit the vehicle and flee the scene, however, once she managed to escape the vehicle, one of the female suspects attempted to “taze” the victim with the stun gun before the other female suspect began punching her in the face and head repeatedly.

The victim was eventually able to get away from her attackers. A neighbor then came to her aide by calling 9-1-1 and alerting Law Enforcement of what happened. The three suspects then fled the scene at a high rate of speed with the victim’s cell phone and other valuable personal belongings.

FCSO Detectives met with the victim and worked with her for hours to obtain the full story and all the details of what occurred. Using various investigative techniques with the help of the victim, the three suspects were identified as 16-year-old Jack, 17-year-old Madeline and 17- year-old Angelina.

On March 4, 2021, Detectives received an Order to Take into Custody for the three assailants from the State Attorney’s Office. FCSO Detectives along with the Community Policing Division and the Problem Area Crime Enforcement (PACE) Unit then began a search for the wanted suspects. The team was able to locate and arrest all three suspects within a matter of hours. The suspects were later independently interviewed by the Detectives and confessions were obtained.

“Our team did a great job in working through several hurdles in this case and then working with the State Attorney’s Office to move forward with charges,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I will never understand why some teens think this is proper behavior. I hope the suspects get the help they need to get on a positive track to be kind, respectful, and productive members of our community.”

Madeline and Angelina were each charged with Robbery with a Weapon, False Imprisonment, Tampering with a Victim Preventing Communication to Law Enforcement, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Battery. Madeline was additionally charged with possession of Fentanyl, Marijuana and Methamphetamine, along with Obstruction, at the time of her arrest. Jack was charged with Robbery with Weapon and Tampering with a Victim Preventing Communication to Law Enforcement.

All three suspects were turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach.