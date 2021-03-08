The Violence Continues: 23 Shot, Two Killed This Weekend in Chicago’s Gold Coast District

According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), the reported shootings and murders took place over a period of time starting at approximately 6 p.m. Friday and ending at about 11:59 p.m. Sunday. File photo credit: Scott Cornell / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

CHICAGO, IL – Reports indicate that 23 people were shot and another two murdered this past weekend in Chicago’s Gold Coast Historic District, continuing a trend of violence that the famed Windy City has unfortunately grown infamous for.

According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), the reported shootings and murders took place over a period of time starting at approximately 6 p.m. Friday and ending at about 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Of the two murder victims, CPD reports that one was a 51 year-old man on East 83rd Street who was shot in the head while sitting in his car at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday; he later died at a local area hospital.

Chicago police are warning about a person firing a gun along Lake Shore Drive in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood, damaging windows and buildings at least four times along one block in two weeks.​ https://t.co/tOzfoqMMv7 — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) March 5, 2021

As for the second murder victim, a man was found at 3:08 p.m. on Saturday shot dead at the scene of a fire in Englewood.

One of the non-fatal shooting incidents took place at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday and involved an 11 year-old male victim who was inside a car in the Far South Side of Chicago when he was struck in the arm by shots fired from a white Honda; the boy was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made yet.

At least 42 shootings have occurred on expressways in Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Chicago thus far in 2021. https://t.co/V7B7IoxOKN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 8, 2021

Another shooting involving a child took place on Sunday at 3:35 p.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store on West Monroe Street; the victim, age 15, was shot in the stomach by an unknown assailant, and was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to pull through.

A full list of the Chicago shootings this past weekend can be found here.

Chicago is often cited for its levels of crime and violence; police recently released the final crime numbers for 2020 which showed that murders in the city had doubled, with 769 people killed that year compared to 495 in 2019. Overall, the violent crime rate in Chicago is higher than the U.S. average; the city was responsible for nearly half of 2016’s increase in homicides in the U.S., despite the nation’s crime rates otherwise being near historic lows.