Two Separate Hit-and-Run Drivers Leave Fort Lauderdale Woman Dead on Street; Homicide Detectives Seeking Tips from Community

By Joe Mcdermott
FATAL HIT-AND-RUN
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 6, Niohsha Drayton, 43, of Fort Lauderdale, was struck by two separate unknown vehicles which both fled the scene leaving Drayton in the roadway. She was later pronounced deceased by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue. 

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating how a woman who was hit by two vehicles died. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation shows that shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 6, a woman, identified as Niohsha Drayton, 43, of Fort Lauderdale, was struck by an unknown vehicle in the 600 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in unincorporated Central Broward. 

The unidentified vehicle fled the scene, leaving Drayton in the roadway. Drayton was then hit by a second unknown vehicle, which also fled the scene, leaving her where she was later pronounced deceased by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

