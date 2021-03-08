Hit-and-Run Leaves Man Dead In Oakland Park

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, a man was struck by an unknown vehicle in the 3100 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead in Oakland Park. According to detectives, a preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, a man was struck by an unknown vehicle in the 3100 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue in Oakland Park.

The unknown vehicle, possibly a white sports utility vehicle, was traveling northbound on Northwest Ninth Avenue through the intersection at West Oakland Park Boulevard, in the center thru lane. The pedestrian was crossing the roadway westbound, in an area not marked as a crosswalk, when he was struck by the unknown vehicle causing him to land in the right thru lane of Northwest Ninth Avenue.

After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle slowed down and then continued northbound, leaving the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased by Oakland Park Fire Rescue. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.