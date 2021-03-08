CrimeLocalSociety

Hit-and-Run Leaves Man Dead In Oakland Park

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

PEDESTRIAN KILLED
According to detectives, a preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, a man was struck by an unknown vehicle in the 3100 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead in Oakland Park.  According to detectives, a preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, a man was struck by an unknown vehicle in the 3100 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue in Oakland Park.

The unknown vehicle, possibly a white sports utility vehicle, was traveling northbound on Northwest Ninth Avenue through the intersection at West Oakland Park Boulevard, in the center thru lane. The pedestrian was crossing the roadway westbound, in an area not marked as a crosswalk, when he was struck by the unknown vehicle causing him to land in the right thru lane of Northwest Ninth Avenue. 

After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle slowed down and then continued northbound, leaving the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased by Oakland Park Fire Rescue. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Double Homicide Turns Into Stand-off With Marion County Swat…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Rachel Levine Avoids Sen. Rand Paul’s Questioning Over Child…

Christopher Boyle

Detectives Searching for Missing Man Last Seen In…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 959