Double Homicide Turns Into Stand-off With Marion County Swat Team; Ends In Suicide After Breach of Dunnellon City Residence

OCALA, FL – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was involved in a standoff with 39-year-old Michael Chiswick at his residence on SW Plantation Street, in Dunnellon. Chiswick shot and killed 63-year-old Joann Chiswick and 85-year-old Flory Chiswick. The standoff ended with a breach of the residence, at which time Michael Chiswick was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Sunday, March 7, 2021, around 6:00pm, MCSO deputies responded to a shooting reported by multiple witnesses on SW Plantation Street. When units arrived at the location, they discovered that Michael Chiswick had shot his mother, Joann Chiswick, in the front yard, entered his home, and refused to come outside. A standoff ensued and the MCSO SWAT team was brought in to secure the area and attempt to resolve the situation. Many efforts were made to maintain phone contact with Michael and resolve the situation without further incident, however, Michael fired shots at a MCSO deputy and several others while inside the home. The standoff continued until approximately 1:30am on Monday, March 8, 2021. SWAT members entered the home at that time to find the suspect and his grandmother, Flory Chiswick, deceased.