Detectives Searching for Missing Man Last Seen In Gainesville Area

GAINESVILLE, FL – Peter Jost left his residence at approximately 12:40 pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was last seen in Gainesville, Florida around 3:00 pm on the same day. Peter was driving a gray four-door 2015 Mercedes sedan with Florida license plate QDEA79.

Jost has Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia, and Depression, for which he had not been taking his medication. Peter also made statements that have caused his family and law enforcement to be concerned.

Peter James Jost is a 60 year old Caucasian/White male described as 5′ 10″ tall and approximately 180 lbs. He has hazel colored eyes and gray hair. No clothing description was made available. If you know anything about Peter’s whereabouts, please call 911.