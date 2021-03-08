CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Searching For Missing Girl Last Seen At Her Summerfield Residence

By Jessica Mcfadyen
SUMMERFIELD, FL – Alahna was last seen on March 7, 2021 around 10:00pm at her residence on SE 95th Court, in Summerfield, FL. Alahna left the residence without letting anyone else know and she has not been seen or heard from since. Law enforcement and her family believe she could be a harm to herself and are concerned for her well-being.

Alahna Lee Friedborn is a 17 year old a white / Caucasian female described as approximately 5′ 4″ tall, 90 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. If you have any information that could help find Alahna, please call 911.

