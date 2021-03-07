CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Apprehend Suspect In West Palm Beach Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
PREVAL, WILFRED
Wilfred Preval Jr, 34, of Miramar Florida, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of firing a weapon in public, and negligent manslaughter. At this time he remains in the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center with no bond.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Saturday, March 6, 2021, just after 12:30 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Road patrol deputies responded to 7701 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, in reference to what was reported as a possible active shooter in the parking lot. Upon arrival, a road patrol sergeant observed a male armed with a hand gun and took him into custody without incident.

At the same time a caller from the 7600 block of Hooper Road was reporting a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The investigation revealed the suspect, later identified as Wilfred Preval Jr, 34, of Miramar Florida, ran into the Advanced Diagnostic Group Office building threatening multiple customers, he exited the rear stairwell and began to fire his handgun striking and killing a victim. 

After further investigation, detectives arrested the suspect, Preval, and he was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of firing a weapon in public or on residential property, and negligent manslaughter. At this time he remains in the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center with no bond.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
