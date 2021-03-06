CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Female Suspect Wanted For Credit Card Fraud at Walmart, Target and Publix In Lake Park; May Have Access To Black Toyota Camry

By Joe Mcdermott
According to the report, on February 12, and February 13, 2021, the unknown female captured on surveillance video used a victim’s stolen credit cards at Walmart, Target and Publix stores. It is believed she fled in a black Toyota Camry. 

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say is wanted for using stolen credit cards at local stores in Lake Park, in Palm Beach County.

Detectives are hoping someone can identify this female. Anyone who can identify these suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

