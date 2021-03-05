SCHOOL THREAT: “You Guys Better Hide, I’m Gonna Shoot It Up” 15-Year-Old Student Arrested for Written Threats To Kill, False Report, Disruption

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit (TMU) on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old accused of threatening to commit a shooting at Pompano Beach Middle School.

According to investigators, the teen entered a virtual classroom at the school around 10:43 a.m. on Thursday and told the teacher and students, “You guys better hide. I’m gonna shoot it up.” The teen then turned on his video camera and began dancing. The school was placed on a Code Red lockdown. Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center monitored the cameras on the campus, while deputies searched the campus and determined that there was no actual threat.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s TMU detectives began investigating and developed information that led them to the teen, who is a student at another school in Broward County. The teen was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. The teen faces charges of written threats to kill, false report of a bomb or firearm and disruption of a school function.