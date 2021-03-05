New UF Warrington, FAMU Partnership To Address Diversity In Real Estate

The University of Florida Warrington College of Business is proud to announce a new scholarship for students who attended Florida A&M University (FAMU) or other Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCU) and are interested in studying real estate.

GAINESVILLE / WINTER PARK – The University of Florida Warrington College of Business is proud to announce a new scholarship for students who attended Florida A&M University (FAMU) or other Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCU) and are interested in studying real estate. The Bergstrom-Crossman Real Estate Scholarship will be awarded annually through the Kelley A. Bergstrom Real Estate Center to support students qualified for the Nathan S. Collier Master of Science in Real Estate (MSRE) program with undergraduate degrees from Florida A&M University or another HBCU.

The scholarship will cover all costs of attendance, including tuition, fees, books and supplies, a computer, a room and board stipend and a professional development supplement. The Bergstrom-Crossman Real Estate Scholarship aims to address the lack of diversity in the real estate industry in addition to making a real estate education more equitable and accessible to exceptional students.

This scholarship is available thanks to the efforts of John Crossman, Founder of Winter Park-based Crossman Career Builders and UF Real Estate Advisory Board Member, in partnership with Kelley Bergstrom, namesake of the Center and longtime Chairman’s Circle member of the Bergstrom Center. Crossman and Bergstrom have long been passionate about supporting real estate programs at HBCUs and are excited to expand opportunities for students interested in studying at the University of Florida.

“The partnership of FAMU, UF and Kelley Bergstrom is an outstanding example of leaders providing actionable steps with measurable results to deal with systemic issues,” Crossman said.

Bergstrom added, “This is an example of Florida’s two Land Grant Universities, Florida A&M University and the University of Florida, joining together to increase talented professionals in the real estate industry.”

Like Bergstrom and Crossman, the Warrington College of Business is committed to increasing and expanding the pool of talented professionals in the real estate industry by supporting opportunities for students in the MSRE program across all aspects of diversity, including ethnicity, gender, race, socioeconomic status, professional experience, geography, class and other characteristics.

“Increasing the diversity of the real estate industry is critical to its future,” said Tim Becker, Executive Director of the Kelley A. Bergstrom Real Estate Center. “Partnering with FAMU on this scholarship is a first step in providing more opportunity for a diverse group of students to access a career in real estate. Through the leadership of Kelley and John, the Bergstrom Center and the No. 1 ranked Collier MSRE program will strive to continue providing exceptional, diverse talent to the real estate industry.”

Florida A&M University is equally as proud to offer this opportunity to students who are interested in pursuing a career in real estate after their time at the highest-ranking public HBCU in the nation.

“We are honored to partner with our good friend, John Crossman and Kelley Bergstrom along with the University of Florida in providing this outstanding resource to our students,” said Larry Robinson, Ph.D., President of Florida A&M University. “John Crossman is a long-term member of our Foundation Board of Directors and is constantly pursuing opportunities such as this to support this institution.”

Learn more about the Bergstrom-Crossman Real Estate Scholarship and pursuing a real estate education through the MSRE program.