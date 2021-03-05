Kia Telluride Wins 2021 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Award; “Big, Bold and Boxy” Takes Top Spot In 3-Row Midsize SUV Category

Historically popular Telluride is best value during first five years of ownership versus all competitors. Highest-in-segment 60-month residual value forecast makes Telluride more attractive than ever to those shopping for a new SUV.

IRVINE, CA – The Kia Telluride has won the 2021 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Award in the 3-Row Midsize SUV category. The award recognizes models with the lowest depreciation among competitors during the first five years of vehicle ownership. Depreciation is often the most significant yet unexpected cost incurred during ownership of a vehicle and can impact overall value.

“It is an honor that our Telluride has received a Best Resale Value Award from Kelley Blue Book, a trusted resource for consumers looking to make the right buying decisions,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia Motors North America, Kia Motors America. “The Telluride delivers world-class design, quality, and technology, but is also the embodiment of the value proposition Kia delivers across our entire model line.”

Kelley Blue Book’s Best Resale Value Awards are established through the analysis of statistical models built upon millions of purchase transactions. Vehicles that earn the highest five-year residual values, expressed as a percentage of their original Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), are selected for these prestigious awards.

“Since its arrival in 2019, the Kia Telluride has triggered a flood of interest from consumers due to its attractive styling and standard features,” said Eric Ibara, director of residual values for Kelley Blue Book. “The high demand for this SUV, combined with low incentives and competitive prices contributed to the Telluride’s highest-in-segment 60-month residual forecast.”

For more information about Kelley Blue Book’s Best Resale Value Awards, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/best-resale-value-cars-trucks-suvs.