Devonshire Vaccinates Nearly 90% of Residents Against COVID-19

By George McGregor
Devonshire is one of 20 senior living communities managed by Erickson Living. To date, more than 24,500 residents at these communities have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Every community member who wanted a vaccine at Devonshire has now received both doses, and look forward to safely enjoying the abundant on-campus amenities, dining experiences, and friendships that are hallmarks of Devonshire's active, vibrant lifestyle.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL –  Devonshire, a senior living community managed by Erickson Living in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, today announced that it has completed its COVID-19 vaccination clinics with nearly 90% percent of its community members receiving both doses.

“Since the onset of the pandemic more than 12 months ago, our team has worked diligently with community members, their families and local health officials to help safeguard the well-being of everyone who calls Devonshire home,” said Jim Wingardner, executive director of Devonshire.

“I’m proud of the exceptional results we have achieved by working together – and I’m thrilled that so many of our community members now have an additional level of protection against COVID-19. We could not have reached this important landmark without the professionalism of our partners at CVS, the unwavering commitment of our staff and the resilience of our community members.”

Community members, staff and visitors continue to take precautionary measures, including wearing masks, maintaining social distance and frequent hand-washing, to keep each other safe and well-protected.

Community members have expressed gratitude for the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations conveniently on campus.

“At Devonshire, we are a family and we care for one another. We’ve been through so much in the past year, but we’ve done it together. I got the shots because I care about my neighbors and want to see more of them,” said Bob Frasier, a Devonshire community member. “Now that the vaccine is here, I am confident and optimistic about the future. I’m grateful to Devonshire for bringing it right to us. They made it easy, and now I can’t wait to travel and see my grandchildren!”

Devonshire is one of 20 senior living communities managed by Erickson Living. To date, more than 24,500 residents at these communities have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about Devonshire’s response to COVID-19, please visit Devonshire at PGA National.

About Devonshire at PGA National: 
Devonshire at PGA National, is one of 20 continuing care retirement communities owned, operated and managed by Erickson Living® and is situated on a scenic 28-acre campus on the grounds of prestigious PGA National. The community is located in Palm Beach County and is home to more than 350 community members. https://www.ericksonliving.com/devonshire

George McGregor

