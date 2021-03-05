Detectives Still Investigating 2019 Early Morning Shooting on Lena Lane In West Palm Beach; Incident Took Life of Robert Santiago, Tips Sought

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to shots fired in the 2300 block of Lena Lane near Purdy Lane in the Greenacres area of West Palm Beach. File photo.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On December 21, 2019, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to shots fired in the 2300 block of Lena Lane near Purdy Lane in the Greenacres area of West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies located a vehicle crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation a male and female were located inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The male, later identified as Robert Santiago, was pronounced dead on scene and the female was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are still investigating this shooting as a Homicide and are asking the local community for tips and/or any information they may have on the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.