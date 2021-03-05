Baltimore HS Student Failed 22 Classes, Late or Absent 272 Days In Three Years, Still Ranked Near Top Half Of Class; Sent Back to 9th Grade from 12

BALTIMORE, MA – In a story about the apparent utter failure of the educational system, a Baltimore, Maryland student has failed all but three of his classes in four years of high school, yet managed to nonetheless rank near the top half of his class with a 0.13 Grade Point Average, leading to calls to shut the school down, reports say.

The 17 year-old student in question, who attends Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts in west Baltimore, has only managed to accumulate 2.5 credits, according to his transcript; despite attending Augusta Fells for 4 years he is still a ninth-grader, and must essentially start his high school career over from scratch if he wants to earn a diploma.

The student’s mother, Tiffany France, who is single and works three jobs, claims that she was unaware of the dire straits that her son’s education was in until this past February; she places the blame for her son’s startling lack of progress squarely on the school itself.

“I’m just trying to fight. He like, ‘Mom, what was all this for? What did I do this for?’ Don’t he get a chance? Do he get a chance?” she said. “He didn’t fail, the school failed him. The school failed at their job.”

France’s son, who is not being named due to being a minor, reportedly failed 22 of his classes and was late or absent 272 days over the course of his first three years at Augusta Fells; despite this established track record, he still managed to be ranked 62nd in a class of 120 students, leading to public outcry.

Baltimore radio host Bryan Nehman of WBAL Radio reiterated the outraged opinions of many members of the public when the news about Augusta Fells Savage Institute got out- that the school needs to be shut down.