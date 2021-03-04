CrimeLocalSociety

Slew Of Narcotics Seized From Spring Hill Home After Search Warrant Executed; Target Of Investigation Is Now Wanted Person

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

The resident and main target of the investigation, Troy Stalter, 22, was not home when the search warrant was executed. Stalter, who was recently arrested in Pasco County and is currently out on bond, is avoiding contact with law enforcement. He is considered a wanted person.
The resident and main target of the investigation, Troy Stalter, 22, was not home when the search warrant was executed. Stalter, who was recently arrested in Pasco County and is currently out on bond, is avoiding contact with law enforcement. He is considered a wanted person.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Wednesday, March 03, in the early morning hours, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit, assisted by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at 9479 Eldridge Road in Spring Hill.

Detectives obtained the search warrant after a lengthy investigation into illegal marijuana sales being conducted from the residence. During a search of the residence, detectives located and seized a slew of various narcotic with a street value over $150,000.

The resident and main target of the investigation, Troy Stalter, 22, was not home when the search warrant was executed. Stalter, who was recently arrested in Pasco County and is currently out on bond, is avoiding contact with law enforcement. He is considered a wanted person.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
Pasco Sheriff's Office Arrests
Pasco Sheriff’s Office Arrests: https://pascosheriff.com

If you know there whereabouts of Stalter, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency. If you have information and would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com .  You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash!

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Will Next Victim of Cancel Culture Be SNOW WHITE?

Chuck Lehmann

COPS: 13 Year Old Student Sent Written Threat To Conduct…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: American Conservatives Are Losing the Culture War

Bonnie Chernin
1 of 949