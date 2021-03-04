Slew Of Narcotics Seized From Spring Hill Home After Search Warrant Executed; Target Of Investigation Is Now Wanted Person

The resident and main target of the investigation, Troy Stalter, 22, was not home when the search warrant was executed. Stalter, who was recently arrested in Pasco County and is currently out on bond, is avoiding contact with law enforcement. He is considered a wanted person.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Wednesday, March 03, in the early morning hours, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit, assisted by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at 9479 Eldridge Road in Spring Hill.

Detectives obtained the search warrant after a lengthy investigation into illegal marijuana sales being conducted from the residence. During a search of the residence, detectives located and seized a slew of various narcotic with a street value over $150,000.

If you know there whereabouts of Stalter, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency. If you have information and would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com . You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash!