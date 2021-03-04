Op-Ed: Will Next Victim of Cancel Culture Be SNOW WHITE?

Snow white with a broom in Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday window display; In celebration of the 80th anniversary of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Manhattan, New York, December 20, 2017 Editorial credit: Spinel / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – As ridiculous as that might sound, it is quite possible that the “Political Correctness Police” will prevail as they continue to attack heroes like Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Dr. Seuss, Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s and even liberal icon, Bill Maher. etc.

What is “cancel culture”? A definition could go something like this: “Cancel Culture is a modern form of ostracism in which someone or something is thrust out of social, professional circles, or from past history – either online, on social media or in person”.

Is this normal thinking on the part of normal people to do away with historical figures or historical events because of some past indiscretion’s, according to today’s morals, even though those morals were not in existence in the times they were living in and were not considered against human morality? In the words of that famous philosopher, Jorge (George) Santayana, who said the following. “If you cannot remember the past you are condemned to repeat it”. Even then he knew the fallacy of today’s “cancel culture” and its ramifications.

The P.C. Police have tried to prevent others, who hold different views than they have, by heckling or shouting down mainly Republicans and Conservative speakers; the suppression of comedians acts; and people who support the politics of Donald Trump etc. A good example is the attempted “canceling” of Mike Lindell, CEO of the “My Pillow” company, who is an avid supporter of Donald Trump. His company’s products have been dropped by a number of retail stores who’s outlets sold his pillows and bed sheets, and the zealots who are part of the “cancel culture” are trying to cancel him everywhere his products are sold, all because he supports Donald Trump. Dumb, dumb, dumb.

Who and what might be next? Are these “fascists in sheep’s clothing” going to try to cancel other things such as the aforementioned Snow White (for being too white), in addition to polar bears and the White House? Look at the recent name changes of sports teams such as the Washington Redskins dropping the name Redskins as being derogatory against native Americans, even though many Indian leaders didn’t think it was a racial slight. Under pressure to change their names are the the baseball teams Cleveland Indians and the Atlanta Braves, so far they have not succumbed to this nonsense.

A few years ago, my Alma mater, St. John’s University, changed its name from the “Redmen” to the “Red Storm” even though the name “Redmen” referred to the red uniforms the teams wore back in the day and not native Americans. Even terms like “blackball” and “black hole” could become victims as being racist terms. Today, we also have some loons trying to cancel the terms man and woman, he and her, illegal alien to undocumented worker, and on and on. A long time Democrat politician, Senator Diane Feinstein, who has a school named after her in her hometown of San Francisco, now her name is on the chopping block because she made a comment, years ago, the nitwits in the “cancel culture” movement objected to.

So, good luck to Snow White, and other non-threatening famous icons, by being able to avoid being canceled. Common sense should prevail in this crazy mixed up world.