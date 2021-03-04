Missing Elderly Man Found Dead In Bedroom Closet In Fort Myers; Suspect Identified And Arrested In Port Wentworth Georgia

Michael Joseph Wasko, 46, was arrested in Georgia for Second Degree Murder. As of Wednesday, March 3, Wasko was at the Chatham County Jail awaiting extradition to Lee County.

FORT MYERS, FL – On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Quanery Court in Fort Myers in reference to a missing elderly man. Upon entering the home, deputies located him deceased in the bedroom closet. Detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

Based on the facts gathered by Major Crimes detectives, a suspect was identified and an arrest warrant was issued for Michael Joseph Wasko, 46, for Second Degree Murder. Wasko was located by the Port Wentworth Police Department in Georgia and taken into custody. As of Wednesday, March 3, Wasko was at the Chatham County Jail awaiting extradition to Lee County.