Mentally Ill Woman Walking Into Houses Trying to Steal Children In Palm Coast Neighborhood; Helicopter And K-9 Units Dispatched

PALM COAST, FL – On Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies responded to Wellham Lane in Palm Coast after a witness called 9-1-1 to report an attempted abduction. The witness gave a clear description of the suspect and what she was wearing at the time of the incident.

The victim told deputies that an unknown female walked into her house and tried to take her 3-year-old child. The victim escorted the suspect out of the house while she kept pulling on her child trying to take him away. The suspect then ran away from the residence.

FCSO immediately established a perimeter surrounding the area and Flagler County’s Emergency FireFlight helicopter was launched. FCSO K-9 Units also arrived to assist.

While units were searching the area, 26-year-old Zarut Jean Pierre-Theolin was found walking on Woodhaven Drive. Jean Pierre-Theolin matched the description of the suspect in the attempted abduction of the child and the witness positively identified her as the suspect in the case. Jean Pierre-Theolin was placed under arrest for Burglary and Kidnapping.

According to the charging affidavit, when Jean Pierre-Theolin grabbed the child by the arm she stated “this is my baby” trying to take him with her.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Jean Pierre-Theolin also entered a residence on Woodhaven Lane through an open garage door but was confronted by the homeowners and fled from the residence. Jean Pierre-Theolin was additionally charged with Loitering and Prowling and Trespassing.

“This is a lady that appears to have serious mental issues that often results in her committing criminal acts,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Thankfully the witnesses and the victims reacted quickly and no one was hurt. This is also a prime example of why we need improved mental health services in Flagler County and throughout the State of Florida.”

Jean Pierre-Theolin was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where she is being held with no bond allowed. Jean Pierre-Theolin has prior arrests in Flagler County for Retail Theft and an out of county arrest warrant as well as a history of calls for service involving trespassing, criminal mischief, and mental health issues.