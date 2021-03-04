Federal Investigation Into Hunter Biden “Ongoing” Without Any Obstruction by White House, Reports Say

According to Fox News, the Federal investigation in U.S. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s “tax affairs,” are “ongoing” have been advancing without any obstruction or interference from the White House so far.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hunter Biden, son of current U.S. President Joe Biden, is at the center of a Federal investigation into his “tax affairs,” accusations of money laundering, and business dealings with foreign companies – such as China and Ukraine – and according to Fox News, the probes are currently “ongoing” have been advancing without any obstruction or interference from the White House so far.

The investigation, which is reportedly being run out of the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware – the Biden family’s home state – and prosecutors are said to be taking their duties “seriously.”

When the announcement of the investigation into Hunter Biden was issued, President Biden promised that neither he nor any members of his administration would interfere or be involved at all, and according to sources for Fox News, Biden has kept his word; investigators have reportedly not heard from the White House at all, nor have they heard from Judge Merrick Garland, who is currently the nominee for U.S. Attorney General.

President Biden’s supposed impartiality in the face of his own son’s investigation was one of the reasons Garland said he wanted to take on the role of Attorney General; he said as much during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week when he confirmed that he had not discussed Hunter’s case with the President, who has said that it will be the Justice Department’s call alone if they wish to prosecute his son.

U.S. attorney for Delaware David Weiss, who is overseeing the Hunter probe, is one of only two Trump-appointed federal prosecutors who were allowed to remain at their post; typically, now Presidential administrations will replace most, if not all, federal prosecutors appointed by the previous administration, but Weiss was permitted to continue the work he had started on Hunter’s case.

Hunter Biden has maintained his innocence.