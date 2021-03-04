PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Cuomo Addresses Mounting Sexual Harassment Claims During Health Related Press Conference, “I’m Not Going to Resign”

By Christopher Boyle
Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing updates on the spread of the coronavirus during a news conference at the state Capitol. Albany, New York, March 15, 2020. Photo credit: Hans Pennink / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Beleaguered New York Governor Andrew Cuomo yesterday during a COVID-19 press conference addressed the mounting claims of sexual harassment being directed at him, and while he offered an apology to those he may have offended, he nonetheless is refusing bipartisan calls to step down from his office. “I will not resign,” Cuomo defiantly said during the Wednesday press conference.

So far three women have recently come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo; the first two, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, were both aides in the Cuomo administration, and the third, Anna Ruch, claims that Cuomo made unwanted advances towards her at a 2019 wedding.

The harassment scandal, coupled with the second scandal Cuomo is currently juggling – allegedly underreporting COVID-19 nursing home deaths to federal investigators by as much as half – have given rise to calls from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers for him to resign or be impeached.

Cuomo, who will be subject of a probe into the harassment claims by an independent investigator overseen by NY Attorney General Letitia James, has refused to step down as Governor, claiming that he still has too many important duties to carry out, including working on the annual New York State budget; something, he said, he can work on while still taking an active part in the harassment probe.

A number of lawmakers have called upon Como to resign, with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stating that the allegations against the Governor are “grotesque,” “perverse” and “terrifying,” and insisted that “If these allegations are true, he cannot govern,”

Former Nassau County DA, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY), also called for Cuomo to step down – initially the first Democrat to do so – tweeting “The time has come. The Governor must resign.”

