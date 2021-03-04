COPS: 13 Year Old Student Sent Written Threat To Conduct Mass Shooting At Oak Hammock Middle School In Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FL – On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, a written threat was located inside the boy’s bathroom at Oak Hammock Middle School in Fort Myers. Detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division immediately responded to the school and assumed the investigation.

Detectives identified the suspect as 13 year old student named A’Zariah, determining he was responsible for the written threat of violence. Detectives have arrested and subsequently charged A’Zariah with one felony count of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, pursuant to F.S.S. 836.10 (1).