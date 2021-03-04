CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: 13 Year Old Student Sent Written Threat To Conduct Mass Shooting At Oak Hammock Middle School In Fort Myers

By Jessica Mcfadyen
FORT MYERS, FL – On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, a written threat was located inside the boy’s bathroom at Oak Hammock Middle School in Fort Myers. Detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division immediately responded to the school and assumed the investigation.

Detectives identified the suspect as 13 year old student named A’Zariah, determining he was responsible for the written threat of violence. Detectives have arrested and subsequently charged A’Zariah with one felony count of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, pursuant to F.S.S. 836.10 (1).

“Fake threats result in serious consequences,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Threatening the safety of Lee County students will not be tolerated. If you make a threat, you will be arrested.”

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

