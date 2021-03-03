CrimeLocalSociety

Victim Kidnapped, Raped, Left On Side of Highway 314 in Marion County; Detectives Hunting Suspect In Heinous Crime, Littlest of Details Sought

By Jessica Mcfadyen
OCALA, FL – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is issuing a community alert and asking for anyone to come forward with information about a heinous crime, in which a victim was kidnapped, raped, and left on the side of the roadway.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, MCSO Major Crimes detectives became aware of a victim who had been kidnapped near the 9000 block of Baseline Road between the hours of 8:00am and 9:00am that morning. The victim was forced into a vehicle by an unknown suspect, rendered unconscious, and driven away from the area by the suspect. While unconscious, the suspect raped the victim before leaving her beside the roadway near the 8000 block of Highway 314.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward, no matter how insignificant you feel your tip may be.

“At that time of day, somebody saw something,” stated Sheriff Billy Woods. “We need your help to seek justice for the victim and get this violent criminal off of our streets.”

Even if you just saw a vehicle driving erratically on Baseline Road, call (352) 732-9111 or contact Detective Burleson at 352-368-3542. Additionally, callers can remain anonymous by calling Marion County Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP(7867) and reference tip 21-18.

