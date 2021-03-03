Suspect Arrested for First Degree Murder After Shooting in Royal Palm Beach

Joseph William Hamilton, 50, was arrested by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Division detectives on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 for First Degree Murder.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – On Saturday, February 27, 2021, at approximately 3:00 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive E in Royal Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and succumbed to his injuries on March 2, 2021. The victims name was withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

After an investigation, the suspect emerged as Joseph William Hamilton, 50, who was arrested by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Division detectives on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, He was charged with First Degree Murder and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail. Hamilton was scheduled to make his first court appearance this morning, March 3, 2021.