Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan – The Point of No Return, It’s Here

Protesters urge New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Reopen New York during a rally at the New York state Capitol. Albany, New York May 1, 2020. Editorial credit: Hans Pennink / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

GREEN BAY, WI – You see it. You feel it. It’s as plain as the nose on your face: There is no going back, in terms of back to whatever it was that we all considered to be normal in America—indeed, in this entire world. And that’s okay—it’s better than okay.

Holy Bible Prophecy shows us that things currently are winding down rapidly toward the seven-year Great Tribulation period—a period of God’s wrath for the unbelievers in Christ.

But for the Believers in Christ—Believers that Jesus Christ was the Son of God who died for our sins and rose again—things are simply going according to Almighty God’s great plan.

We knew from Bible prophecy that there would come a one-world government, religion, and economy—and now we are being shown just exactly how this will happen, as the entire world succumbs immediately to lockdown over a virus that we are told is as deadly as it gets. We are told this even though if you have the virus between the ages of 0 to 70, you have over a 99 percent survival rate.

Now given all that is unfolding, and very swiftly at that, Believers innately realize that we have reached the point of no return—that the earth will never be the same again.

As we see the massive and evil Progressive Global Cabal trying to force this one-world system onto the planet, we also see our Lord, via Trump and other Bible-loyalists, laying out God’s own agenda. As well, we notice that the agendas of God and Satan are at a complete and utter 180-degree opposition level.

Since we are aware that God holds all of the power over Satan, we wonder how long the Lord will let this evil Cabal go about its nefarious business. And yet we get the feeling that the clock is at a quarter to midnight this very day. Yes, it looks to many of us like our righteous Lord stopped the clock somewhere around the time of Trump’s shocking win in 2016.

And it’s only gotten better from there!

We saw how the main stream media’s left leaning bent has been exposed, as well as that of Academia, Hollywood, Big Government, Corporate America, Big Tech, Wall Street, and even the Vatican—to name a few of the areas where a bright light has ferreted out tremendous corruption and evil.

And now we also see corruption being revealed in the country’s court system, right up to the Supreme Court—where perhaps the most important case ever brought before them, the recent national election debacle, was actually turned away by many of the Justices.

Yes, the wicked Global Cabal has amassed a great deal of power over the past several decades, and stands on the precipice of ushering Communism into this great, God-based country. A country whose Constitution and legal system and founding documents all were predicated upon the principles brought forth in God’s Holy Bible.

This Cabal even has its own policing system in Antifa and Black Lives Matter, not to mention the censuring media and big corporations. But have they bitten off more than they can chew?

We do believe that they have. And we also can see in our mind’s eye our glorious Almighty God in Heaven on His Mighty Throne, as He sits back and laughs at all of them in magnificent and disdainful derision.

It is also quite apparent that these evil ones remain bound and determined to continue on their foolish and dangerous path, that they do not choose to turn back from this ‘point of no return.’ God, via Trump, has called out their evil, and right now is rescuing His precious children from the child trafficking rings that have pervaded underground tunnels in this once great and benevolent country.

Likewise, look around you at the myriad heads of state in worldwide nations—and at the large number of CEO’s globally—who either are resigning or stepping down in the very near future… some even committing suicide.

There are no coincidences.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the other signs that we are seeing that indicate that President Trump and our mighty Military remain in charge. Remember that we must dig for some of this information, as Trump will not announce ‘The Plan’ from the housetops—nor would any strategic warrior commit such a foolish error in tactical judgment.

We will start with the Federal Reserve going down on February 25th. Reliable sources tell us that the corrupt Central Banking System has been trying hard to keep their system operational—but that Trump’s new Quantum Financial System beats at the door, a new system that would be based upon gold and would make it much less likely for the top one percent elites to manipulate, in terms of amassing most of this country’s wealth as has been their greedy practice.

The reason for the outage in the Federal Reserve seems to be due to the difficulty in understanding just how to maintain the process when the operating system is changing to a new paradigm. Many trillions of dollars then were backed up as the payment-by-wire system collapsed, and after about one hour, the system came back on.

On another front, we also heard Trump’s recent speech at CPAC—prior to which Patrick Byrne, former CEO of Overstock and close friend of Trump, messaged on Telegram the following: “Military is with Trump during CPAC… Pay attention, and No not the secret service.” During the speech, we then saw Trump note that there were a lot of Military present, thus confirming Byrne’s comment.

And has anyone noticed that when tracking Biden’s airplane, those in charge of his communications are not designating it as Air Force One? Sure, this could be a fluke, but if this keeps happening, this could point to something. Now, any plane can be designated as Air Force One; it doesn’t have to be the 747 that Trump used. But if they continue failing to designate the plane appropriately—our antennae is, and should be, raised to high alert.

Also of note, there remains an enormous expanse of razor wire and fencing around the Capitol in Washington, D. C. As well, Speaker Pelosi just ordered $100 million worth of additional protection. Yes, it would appear that the Progressive Democrats, an integral part of the Global Cabal, know full well that they did not win the Presidential election—and that We the People are furious!

They also are mindful of the fact that the election fraud will need to be addressed well before any new election, and that they cannot hide very well behind fences and guards when the Democrats do as they always do—and decide to come for ‘We the People’s’ guns in order to quell the unrest. As the autocratic Progressive agenda grows and grows, they realize that America will not stand for the blatant confiscation of their freedoms. No how, no way—exclamation point!

Nevertheless, from Trump’s point of view, he wisely is allowing the Democrats to show their hand—a hand that is based upon greed and power and lust. He’s allowing them to fall into his trap. And we know that Trump’s plan is God’s plan—and so keeping the swamp of Washington D.C. separate from the legitimate Union of the United States of America is definitely in line with what is best for this God-based country. This allows for all Americans to see just where each side truly stands, in terms of good versus evil, in terms of who really stands for freedom.

Now, hearkening back to President Trump’s recent CPAC speech, we saw that he also gave out some wonderful clues on where he stands on this global war of good versus evil. One thing he mentioned was that he could perhaps decide to beat the Democrats for a ‘third time.’ Many surmise that he means that he will get back in office soon, due to the fact that he won in a landslide—and that he then also will run for a third term after that!

And there’s yet another point of interest, when we remember that Trump mentioned twice that he won the election… this together with his rather cryptic comment from the President: “Actually, as you know, they just lost the White House. But it’s one of those things. But who knows, who knows?” Truly, it doesn’t take much delving into those comments to know exactly what Trump meant.

And what about Trump’s reference to Biden as the “chief executive enforcing America’s laws”? He was undoubtedly referring to the fact that ‘Sleepy Joe’ simply runs a now-defunct corporation—that he is not the President.

We know this to be true, because we remember that in 1871, a seditious act was performed by the U. S. government. A coup was made to rewrite the Constitution and put ‘We the People’ under a new corporate contract transferring the United States of America into the new ‘Corporation of the United States of America.’

However, when President Trump signed an executive order in 2018 on Election Interference/Fraud for entities both foreign and domestic, it outlined how assets would be seized if election interference took place. Reliable sources say that since fraud and deception during this past election was massive, our Military is now in the process of seizing the assets of the foreign country known as ‘The Corporation of The United States of America’—which currently is represented by the Swamp/Global Cabal in Washington, D. C.

During the speech, Trump also said that there are ‘a lot of things going on.’ And we know that this is true worldwide. Governments are toppling, and tunnels filled will child and human trafficking are being purged—which we can see if we make sure to search prudently on a legitimate search engine such as ‘DuckDuckGo,’ and not the Cabal’s corrupt and censored Google.

Now, remember that at the end of this CPAC speech, President Trump also tweeted that he had just given a great ‘State of the Union’ speech. Sounds to many of us like someone who is confident that he remains POTUS to this day!

And we continue to see other signs that indicate the fact that Trump has not handed over the keys just yet. Just a few days after his speech, Trump tweeted the following message regarding the presently-debated $1,400 stimulus payment to Americans, as relates to the American Rescue Plan: “Check Out The Check. My Signature Is There.” A quick fact-check on this will show you that this is indeed the case.

Moreover, Democrats very recently created a flap on asking for an extra set of the nuclear codes, so that they also would be required to sign off on any potential war—and it would not be solely Biden making the decision. Could it be that the codes that Biden were given were bogus—or that he never received them at all? There was no exchange on Inauguration day, after all—so this would make perfect sense.

Representative Mark Meadows also recently put out a tweet saying that Trump is planning his next administration. Is it possible that Trump is rearranging everything–bringing in the people that he wants and getting rid of the swamp, which turned out to be much more massive than any of us could ever have imagined?

Furthermore, Trump has been stepping back from the spotlight completely, and does appear to be allowing Americans, liberals included, to see how bad the Democratic Party has become—how they used COVID for massive cheating in the election, as well as how they are openly promoting Socialism/ Communism, and simultaneously belittling this great country and its Bible-based founding principles.

Trump’s letting them see it all. He spent four years reversing all of the bad policies and draining the swamp as best he could—given the extreme attacks from even those in his own party—probably so that people could see how bad the Progressive/Woke Democrats will now make this country, now that they have gotten free reign.

But we must always be sensible and remember that Trump isn’t going to tell the people that he’s doing this—as that would alert the enemy. Think about this. He cannot give away the plan.

In terms of optics, he has to step back and let this play out with the Military. Since the Supreme Court ducked on everything, we have always known that the Military is the only way forward.

We also saw that several days ago, Trump tweeted “The STORM has arrived.” He didn’t say that it’s coming, but that it’s here—and this tweet was set amidst a backdrop of an ominous, lightning-filled sky, with an American flag next to a dark silhouette of Trump under an umbrella.

And the President also elaborated furtively on his plan a few days ago in another tweet right after his CPAC speech: “My PLAN cannot be made public because there are too many enemies watching, but it will come upon them as a surprise in the night, and they will not escape! NOT in 2024, sooner!”

He cannot be any clearer than that, and in his conviction that our Military and the Patriots are in total control!

We also remember back to the thrill that we felt when hearing Trump’s portentous warning at CPAC to those who would try to steal our freedom: “There’s never been a journey like it. There’s never been a journey so successful. We began it together four years ago, and it is far from being over. We’ve just started.”

Of course, this warning—a warning backed by the plan of God—is not digested well by the far left Progressive Cabal, who have their own selfish and evil plan. As we think back to Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler’s recent disgusting comment, where he said that God’s Will is of no concern to the Congress, we definitely can see the writing on the wall.

When we Believers heard Nadler’s unwise comment, we knew that Nadler would do well to delve into God’s Holy Bible with regard to his reckless reference, where he would find a very interesting and similar incident—this one involving Almighty God’s handwriting on the wall, writing that included great judgment.

Scripture tells us that King Belshazzar of Babylon, who was King Nebuchadnezzar’s grandson, also fell victim to a false sense of security like Nadler and the Global Cabal. Belshazzar was aware of the Mede general Gobyras stationed right outside of the walls of the city.

Nevertheless, Belshazzar made a big feast for his many lords—foolishly using the gold and silver vessels that his father Nebuchadnezzar had taken from God’s Temple in Jerusalem. He and his senseless fellow partyers then praised the gods of gold and silver and bronze.

But then, in the midst of this repulsive blasphemy as Belshazzar continued to mock God, all of a sudden a man’s finger appeared and started writing on the wall of the palace. The king suddenly saw the part of this hand that was writing, and became so terrified that ‘his hip joints then became loosened.’

After that, he called for his soothsayers to interpret the meaning of the writing on the wall, but they could not. Of course, Belshazzar’s wife talked him into bringing the great prophet Daniel in, and Daniel told Belshazzar that the words meant that God had numbered Belshazzar’s days, that he had indeed been weighed and found wanting, and that his kingdom would be given to the Medes and Persians.

Yes, the empire then fell completely and immediately—and Belshazzar was slain that very night!

In getting back to our current situation in America, we must keep in mind that God’s plan has been set in motion, and that those who blaspheme and mock Him only get away with it for so long—until they do not…

Truly, the prophesied and furious end times are approaching— and the Deep State/Global Cabal is panicking, as they hide behind their pathetic, makeshift fences and guards. Fellow Patriots, we are being brought to the precipice of destruction—and the Great Tribulation period of God’s uncompromising wrath most assuredly will arrive with a vengeance for those who do not fear the Reaper!