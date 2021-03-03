CrimeLocalSociety

Man Killed, Woman Injured In Pompano Beach Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that killed a man and left a woman injured. At approximately 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, February 28, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting in the 2400 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported both victims to a nearby hospital, where the man was pronounced deceased. 

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Ian Kuechler at 954-321-4246. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
