U.S. Capitol Police Ramp Up Security in Response to “Possible Plot to Breach the Capitol” Between March 4 and March 6

The alleged threat to the Capitol is being taken "seriously" Capitol Police said in a statement posted on their official website.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to reports, U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday said they were ramping up security amid intelligence reports that indicate “a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4,” which is the date the infamous QAnon conspiracy theory says former President Donald Trump will be restored as President of the United States.

U.S. Capitol Police say intelligence shows a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. The threat appears to be connected to a conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump will return to power on March 4.https://t.co/h2byAG4P9d — The Associated Press (@AP) March 3, 2021

“The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex,” they said. “We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4. We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers.”

“Our Department is working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol,” the statement continued. “We are taking the intelligence seriously. Due to the sensitive nature of this information, we cannot provide additional details at this time.”

According to an FBI bulletin, 50,000 members of a “militia extremist” group known as the “Three Percenters” are allegedly plotting to converge on Washington D.C. between March 4 and March 6 to “overrun law enforcement and the National Guard troops” at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Since the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, the building complex has been ringed with razor wire fencing and has been under guard by approximately 5,000 National Guardsmen. However, officials have noted that security will be further enhanced in response to this new alleged threat.

Protesters seen all over Capitol building where pro-Trump supporters riot and breached the Capitol, Washington, DC – January 6, 2021.

The significance of the March 4 date comes from a conspiracy theory alleging that a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotted against former President Donald Trump while he was in office. After Trump lost to current President Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election, QAnon devotees predicted that Trump would declare martial law, conduct mass arrests of Democrats, and remain in office.

December 11, 2019: United States Capital Police car parked out-front of the US Capitol Building. Washington, DC

However, when that prediction did not come to pass, QAnon followers instead put forth the theory that Trump would return to power on March 4, which was the country’s original inauguration day before it was changed to January 20 by the 20th Amendment.