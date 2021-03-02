Op-Ed: The New World Order’s Pied Pipers

A hooded man wearing a Qanon sweatshirt at a Trump Rally the day before election day. Weehawken, New Jersey, November 2nd, 2020. Editorial credit: Julian Leshay / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – If you’ve ever seen the quirky 1960 comic film Never on Sunday, you may remember Melina Mercouri’s character, Ilya—a free-spirited, happy-go-lucky prostitute living in a seaside village in Greece. An erudite tourist from New York arrives, and, attempting to give Ilya some culture, takes her to watch a Greek tragedy in a large amphitheater. He’s mystified when she cries while the rest of the audience smiles, and laughs at the tragic ending, when everyone else is crying. He soon learns why—Ilya invents her own storyline, which always ends happily. She informs her American companion, that the characters aren’t really dead and that in the end, “They all go down to the seashore!”

Ilya’s happy spin on classic Greek tragedies reminds me of QAnon’s ongoing storyline with its ever elusive fairytale ending, that has entranced thousands of Trump supporters who believe the anonymous poster “Q” is a high level military intelligence person or team allied with Trump.

THE PIED PIPER QANON

Even though Trump conceded to Biden, and Sleepy Joe has been awake enough to sign dozens of Executive Orders, none of which bode well for We the People, a number of intelligent people I know believe that Trump will be back as our President this year. In fact, the Q folks have predicted March 4th as the date for his inauguration! While I’d rejoice along with them if this came to pass, I’ve yet to see any sign of things moving in that direction; in fact, Trump himself, speaking at the CPAC Conference today, February 28th, made no mention of reclaiming the stolen election, and instead intimated he’d run in 2024.

I wonder what excuse the prognosticators will use this time…

They see what the rest of us see—the militarized zone complete with razor-wire fence around our Capitol that shuts out We the People—but, like Ilya with her rosy spin on the Greek tragedies, they’re certain the troops guarding the Biden regime are Trump’s, and that they’re poised to arrest the seditious criminals in Congress and the White House. They hear that Trump supporters have been designated enemies of the state, but believe the “white hats” in “the military” will root out the real enemies and save the day for American patriots, so we should just sit back, munching our popcorn, and “watch the show.”

They’re also convinced that Trump left office as part of a gigantic, worldwide “sting” operation in which all the treasonous crooks and criminals will be soon arrested and tried by military tribunals—which they believe are already happening—and sent to GITMO, or executed for treason. It would, of course, serve the cause of justice if Trump, who won the election in a landslide, were restored to his rightful place in the White House, and the coup plotters were to get their comeuppance. Wishful thinking, however, won’t make it so.

There’s more to this story: the Q crowd believes America was turned into a “Corporation” in 1871, and that President Trump declared that Corporation bankrupt, so now we get to return to our Republic, which we had mistakenly believed we lived under all this time—only now we are debt free. Hmmm… More on that below. And perhaps they also think the corruption and collusion of our media, Hollywood, our universities, Big Tech and Big Pharma will all automatically disappear as we enter QAnon’s new utopia. I guess the “white hats” will see to that as well.

THE DEBT JUBILEE—NO MORE MORTGAGE PAYMENTS!

And now for the climax of this fairytale: NESARA—an acronym for National Economic Security and Recovery Act, accompanied by the far more worrisome, GESARA—the global version of the same utopian plan. All debt will suddenly be erased and forgiven in a worldwide debt jubilee. Hurray! the Q followers shout. Well, not so fast. Doesn’t this sound an awful lot like the Great Reset that globalist Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, and his ilk have been clamoring for?

Be careful what you wish for, ladies and gentlemen. The flipside of a debt jubilee on your mortgage is that you will no longer own your home. Nor will you own anything else.

What happens under NESARA/GESARA when your mortgage debt vanishes? Time to break out a bottle of champagne! You own your home free and clear then, right? Well, not exactly. Remember there are no free lunches. You owed that $500,000 and it didn’t just disappear. Someone effectively paid it, after quietly taking over your mortgage. And that someone now owns your home. That someone is likely the IMF. In fact, if this Great Communist Reset takes over in America, when you look up the deed to your home online, you may well find that your name is no longer there as the owner.

But isn’t “Building back better”—the globalists’ new mantra that Pretender-in-Chief Biden is already parroting—a good idea? After all, there are so many problems in our world—can’t we do better? Well, a slogan promoted by the World Economic Forum, the UN and the IMF—three globalist fortresses—is not to be taken lightly, so let’s take a closer look at their generous plan for the betterment of our world.

“BUILD BACK BETTER”

The folks who brought down the American middle class and destroyed our small businesses, (the Davos elites, ChiComms, radical Left, corrupt Dems and RINOs, etc.), want to help us out by “building back” what they recklessly destroyed. And they, being geniuses, are convinced they can make things better than they were pre-Covid.

So let’s see how.

They’ve mapped out a blueprint for the world in which you’re tied to an electronic ID linked to your bank account, so they can turn your access to money on or off at will—perhaps involving a mark on your hand without which there’s no buying or selling. Your health records, perhaps on that chip on your hand, will also be monitored, and you’d better roll up your sleeve for your booster vaccines if you want to travel, or even leave home to go to the grocery store.

You’ll have a “social credit score” like the people in Communist China, and you’ll be under constant surveillance. And, by the way, remember how your local restaurants, churches, synagogues, gyms, movie theaters, hair and nail salons were deemed “non-essential”? Well, now your ownership of your home, your car, your personal possessions, will be similarly deemed “non-essential,” but this time, permanently. What a relief! No more pesky ownership. A reassuring video by the World Economic Forum explains that by 2030, “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.” And yes, this means you don’t even own yourself—neither your body nor your mind. You belong not to God, and not to yourself, but to the State, i.e. The Global State. Happy now?

THE GREAT RESET: ARCHBISHOP VIGANO’S WARNING

Would-be kidnappers know how to approach a child with candy and a nice smile. NESARA/GESARA is just such a piece of sugary confection, accompanied by a duper’s delight smile. This is a fairytale with a very predictable ending, and it’s a far cry from, “and they lived happily ever after.”

In an open letter to President Trump sent long before the election, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano addressed the NESARA/GESARA bribe of debt forgiveness. He writes: “A global plan called the Great Reset is underway. Its architect is a global élite that wants to subdue all of humanity, imposing coercive measures with which to drastically limit individual freedoms and those of entire populations. In several nations this plan has already been approved and financed; in others it is still in an early stage. Behind the world leaders who are the accomplices and executors of this infernal project, there are unscrupulous characters who finance the World Economic Forum and Event 201, promoting their agenda.”

“The purpose of the Great Reset is the imposition of a health dictatorship aiming at the imposition of liberticidal measures, hidden behind tempting promises of ensuring a universal income and cancelling individual debt.

The price of these concessions from the International Monetary Fund will be the renunciation of private property…” [emphasis mine]

And that’s not all. The Great Reset also calls for, “…adherence to a program of vaccination against Covid-19 and Covid-21 promoted by Bill Gates with the collaboration of the main pharmaceutical groups. Beyond the enormous economic interests that motivate the promoters of the Great Reset, the imposition of the vaccination will be accompanied by the requirement of a health passport and a digital ID, with the consequent contact tracing of the population of the entire world. Those who do not accept these measures will be confined in detention camps or placed under house arrest, and all their assets will be confiscated.”

WHEREIN LIES OUR HOPE?

This picture is grim, indeed. But the Archbishop also sees hope: “The adversary does not know how to love, and it does not understand that it is not enough to assure a universal income or to cancel mortgages in order to subjugate the masses and convince them to be branded like cattle. This people, which for too long has endured the abuses of a hateful and tyrannical power, is rediscovering that it has a soul; it is understanding that it is not willing to exchange its freedom for the homogenization and cancellation of its identity; it is beginning to understand the value of familial and social ties, of the bonds of faith and culture that unite honest people.”

Now it is up to us, We the People, to stand for our Lord, our Republic, our liberty, and our posterity. But to do so, we need to first acknowledge the truth of what has befallen us, painful though that may be. Then, like our forebears who founded this great nation, we oppose tyranny and do all we can to restore our Republic, our Constitution, and our sovereignty, so that government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the Earth.